Bank of Montreal Can Purchases New Stake in Campbell Soup (CPB)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,121,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,483,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Jump Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. Institutional investors own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CPB shares. Bank of America cut Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.37 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. ValuEngine cut Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Campbell Soup to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Campbell Soup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.36.

CPB opened at $40.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $32.63 and a fifty-two week high of $54.37.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 18th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 12th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.05%.

In related news, Director Maria Teresa Hilado acquired 2,000 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.22 per share, with a total value of $66,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,842.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juices in the United States, Canada, and Latin America.

