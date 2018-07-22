Bank of Montreal Can Buys 26,509 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 426,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,509 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $39,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. WealthTrust Fairport LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $138,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF opened at $94.80 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $87.88 and a 12 month high of $98.29.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

