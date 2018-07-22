Bancorp Inc (TBBK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK) to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is $0.13. Bancorp reported earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Bancorp will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bancorp.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $59.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.52 million.

A number of analysts have commented on TBBK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

TBBK stock opened at $10.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Bancorp has a one year low of $7.29 and a one year high of $12.00. The stock has a market cap of $604.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.15.

In other news, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total value of $1,663,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $267,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Bancorp by 427.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 11,983 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Bancorp by 36.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 13,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Bancorp by 180.7% in the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 366,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 236,010 shares in the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, commercial accounts, and prepaid and debit cards.

