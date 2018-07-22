Banco Santander Brasil (BSBR) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BSBR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Banco Santander Brasil from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Banco Santander Brasil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Banco Santander Brasil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE:BSBR opened at $8.92 on Friday. Banco Santander Brasil has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $12.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.47.

Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Banco Santander Brasil had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter. research analysts forecast that Banco Santander Brasil will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSBR. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander Brasil in the 1st quarter valued at $24,040,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,700,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,446,000 after buying an additional 33,916 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 437,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after buying an additional 62,128 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 213,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 52,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 202,257 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after buying an additional 22,043 shares in the last quarter. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Banco Santander Brasil

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides banking products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers savings and investment products, annuities, loans and advances, mortgage loans, credit cards, pension plans, and social securities, as well as leasing and foreign exchange services.

