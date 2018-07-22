BancFirst (BANF) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Strong Earnings

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $65.70 and last traded at $65.30, with a volume of 983 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.05.

The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $95.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.26 million. BancFirst had a net margin of 24.74% and a return on equity of 13.32%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. BancFirst’s payout ratio is 30.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BANF shares. BidaskClub raised shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of BancFirst in a report on Friday, April 20th.

In other news, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.02, for a total value of $290,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ken Starks sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $187,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $187,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $768,790. 42.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in BancFirst in the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in BancFirst by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in BancFirst in the 1st quarter valued at about $285,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in BancFirst by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. bought a new position in BancFirst in the 1st quarter valued at about $351,000. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

