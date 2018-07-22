Ball Co. (BLL) Position Trimmed by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 26.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,039 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in Ball by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 30,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ball by 108.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 37,684 shares during the period. Soapstone Management L.P. raised its position in Ball by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Soapstone Management L.P. now owns 400,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,884,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. raised its position in Ball by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 22,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Ball in the 4th quarter worth about $1,354,000. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BLL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ball from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ball from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ball has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.17.

Shares of Ball opened at $37.59 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.84. Ball Co. has a one year low of $34.71 and a one year high of $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Ball declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 25th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 2,167 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total transaction of $81,934.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 2,143 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $76,719.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 408,256 shares in the company, valued at $14,615,564.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corporation supplies metal packaging products to the beverage, food, personal care, and household products industries. It operates in five segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

