Baader Bank Analysts Give Sixt (SIX2) a €112.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €112.00 ($131.76) price objective on Sixt (ETR:SIX2) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SIX2. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on shares of Sixt and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Sixt in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Warburg Research set a €98.00 ($115.29) price objective on shares of Sixt and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on shares of Sixt and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €93.73 ($110.27).

Shares of Sixt stock opened at €107.90 ($126.94) on Thursday. Sixt has a 12-month low of €47.22 ($55.55) and a 12-month high of €92.45 ($108.76).

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vehicle Rental and Leasing. The Rental segment rents various utility vehicles and trucks; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions; and offers luxury saloons and sports cars or SUVs, car sharing products, and chauffer and transfer services.

