Baader Bank Analysts Give SAP (SAP) a €112.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €112.00 ($131.76) price objective on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a €112.00 ($131.76) target price on SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. UBS Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on SAP and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. Commerzbank set a €99.00 ($116.47) target price on SAP and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €110.45 ($129.94).

Shares of SAP opened at €99.99 ($117.64) on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. SAP has a 12-month low of €81.37 ($95.73) and a 12-month high of €100.70 ($118.47).

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution that enables businesses to manage data from various sources; SAP Cloud Platform, which enables businesses to connect and integrate applications; SAP BW/4HANA, a data warehouse solution; SAP Leonardo, a system that enables customers to make business sense and opportunity of disruptive technologies; and SAP Analytics Cloud, which leverages the intersection of business intelligence, planning, and predictive analytics.

Analyst Recommendations for SAP (ETR:SAP)

