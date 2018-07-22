AZZ (AZZ) Hits New 52-Week High at $56.05

AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $56.05 and last traded at $55.55, with a volume of 12783 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.55.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AZZ from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on AZZ from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 18th.

The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.11 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $262.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.87 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. analysts forecast that AZZ Inc will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 17th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 16th. AZZ’s payout ratio is presently 50.37%.

In other news, Director Daniel R. Feehan sold 2,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $109,163.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,515,086.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZZ. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in AZZ by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 8,981 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in AZZ by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 354,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,114,000 after buying an additional 9,222 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AZZ by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 213,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,907,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in AZZ by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 89,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after buying an additional 21,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in AZZ by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 81,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after buying an additional 31,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy Segment and Metal Coatings.

