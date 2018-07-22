Azure Power Global (AZRE) Receives News Impact Score of 0.15

Media coverage about Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Azure Power Global earned a coverage optimism score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the energy company an impact score of 44.0143663740125 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

AZRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Azure Power Global from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Azure Power Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Shares of NYSE:AZRE traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.50. The stock had a trading volume of 43,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01. The company has a market cap of $376.96 million, a PE ratio of -22.31 and a beta of 1.95. Azure Power Global has a 12-month low of $12.53 and a 12-month high of $18.10.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 15th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $34.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.80 million. Azure Power Global had a negative net margin of 10.64% and a negative return on equity of 8.00%. equities analysts predict that Azure Power Global will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

