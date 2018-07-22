Axovant Sciences (AXON) Stock Price Up -3.1%

Axovant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:AXON) shares rose 3.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.60 and last traded at $2.51. Approximately 34,946 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,158,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.59.

AXON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Axovant Sciences from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. ValuEngine lowered Axovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Axovant Sciences in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Axovant Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Axovant Sciences in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.10.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $277.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of -0.12.

Axovant Sciences (NASDAQ:AXON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.11. equities research analysts predict that Axovant Sciences Ltd will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking bought 14,285,714 shares of Axovant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $24,999,999.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 89,285,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,249,999.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axovant Sciences by 284.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 182,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 135,141 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axovant Sciences by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,912,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,454 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Axovant Sciences by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 108,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 56,600 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Axovant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $827,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Axovant Sciences by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 548,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 35,878 shares in the last quarter. 13.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axovant Sciences Company Profile

Axovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for the treatment of dementia and related neurological disorders in the United States and Europe. Its lead product candidate, intepirdine, a selective 5-HT6 receptor antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; in Phase IIb clinical trial for treating dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB); and in Phase II clinical trial for treating cait and balance in Alzheimer's disease, DLB, and Parkinson's disease dementia.

