AxoGen, Inc Common Stock (AXGN) Stake Increased by Fred Alger Management Inc.

Fred Alger Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AxoGen, Inc Common Stock (NASDAQ:AXGN) by 442.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 407,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 332,025 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc.’s holdings in AxoGen, Inc Common Stock were worth $20,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AxoGen, Inc Common Stock by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,060,044 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $75,190,000 after buying an additional 274,153 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of AxoGen, Inc Common Stock by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 711,411 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,966,000 after buying an additional 278,895 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of AxoGen, Inc Common Stock by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 657,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,616,000 after buying an additional 255,400 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of AxoGen, Inc Common Stock by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 505,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,433,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of AxoGen, Inc Common Stock by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 360,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,174,000 after buying an additional 192,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Get AxoGen Inc Common Stock alerts:

In related news, SVP Shawn F. Mccarrey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total value of $434,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,987.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AXGN. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AxoGen, Inc Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Leerink Swann reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of AxoGen, Inc Common Stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AxoGen, Inc Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of AxoGen, Inc Common Stock from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up previously from $37.00) on shares of AxoGen, Inc Common Stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. AxoGen, Inc Common Stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.29.

AXGN stock opened at $55.00 on Friday. AxoGen, Inc Common Stock has a 12 month low of $14.30 and a 12 month high of $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.32.

AxoGen, Inc Common Stock (NASDAQ:AXGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). AxoGen, Inc Common Stock had a negative net margin of 18.83% and a negative return on equity of 61.66%. The firm had revenue of $17.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.16 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that AxoGen, Inc Common Stock will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

AxoGen, Inc Common Stock Profile

AxoGen, Inc develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AxoGen, Inc Common Stock (NASDAQ:AXGN).

Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Inc Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen Inc Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.