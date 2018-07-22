AVEO Pharmaceuticals (AVEO) Trading Up -1.9% Following Insider Buying Activity

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO)’s share price was up 1.9% during trading on Friday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $2.25 and last traded at $2.12. Approximately 138,440 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 3,815,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.16.

Specifically, major shareholder Equity Opportunities Iv Growth bought 236,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.13 per share, for a total transaction of $503,700.27. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ravi Viswanathan bought 70,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.13 per share, with a total value of $150,959.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 747,701 shares of company stock valued at $1,550,113 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get AVEO Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on AVEO shares. BidaskClub upgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. ValuEngine upgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.31.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.36. The stock has a market cap of $259.40 million, a PE ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 1.51.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.98 million. equities analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 26,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchview Capital LP bought a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.31% of the company’s stock.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical need. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

Read More: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.