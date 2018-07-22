AV Homes (AVHI) Earns News Sentiment Rating of 0.10

Media headlines about AV Homes (NASDAQ:AVHI) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. AV Homes earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.3751790347807 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several research firms recently commented on AVHI. Zacks Investment Research raised AV Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. BidaskClub cut AV Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th.

Get AV Homes alerts:

Shares of AV Homes traded down $0.20, hitting $21.60, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 125,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,973. AV Homes has a 1 year low of $14.65 and a 1 year high of $22.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.72 million, a PE ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 0.70.

AV Homes (NASDAQ:AVHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.20). AV Homes had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.73%. The firm had revenue of $152.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.40 million. sell-side analysts expect that AV Homes will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AV Homes Company Profile

AV Homes, Inc engages in the homebuilding and community development businesses in Florida, the Carolinas, Arizona, and Texas markets. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and building of active adult communities, which are age-restricted to the age 55 and over active adult demographic; and primary residential home communities under local Savvy Homes, Bonterra Builders, Royal Oak Homes, and Oakdale-Hampton brands for first-time and move-up buyers.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for AV Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AV Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.