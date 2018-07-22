AU Optronics Corp (AUO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of AU Optronics Corp (NYSE:AUO) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

AUO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded AU Optronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. ValuEngine downgraded AU Optronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Macquarie raised AU Optronics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, CLSA downgraded AU Optronics from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AU Optronics by 13.7% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 13,561 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AU Optronics by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 116,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 15,445 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AU Optronics by 44.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 56,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 17,209 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of AU Optronics by 91.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 58,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 27,806 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AU Optronics by 16.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 350,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 50,621 shares during the period. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AU Optronics traded down $0.03, reaching $4.11, during trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 699,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,919. AU Optronics has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.76.

AU Optronics (NYSE:AUO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. AU Optronics had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. equities analysts predict that AU Optronics will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 13th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 12th. AU Optronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.74%.

AU Optronics Company Profile

AU Optronics Corp. researches, develops, produces, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays and other flat panel displays. The company operates through two segments, Display and Solar. The Display segment designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and markets flat panel displays for use in televisions (TVs), TV sets, and other related products; desktop monitors; mobile PCs, such as notebooks and tablets; mobile phones; and commercial and other applications, including displays for automobiles, industrial PCs, automated teller machines, point of sale terminals, pachinko machines, medical equipment, and others.

