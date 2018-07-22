AT&T Inc. (T) Shares Bought by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 169,879 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,563 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 376,817,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,650,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043,472 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,798,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,514,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,377 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 21,916,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $852,092,000 after purchasing an additional 7,619,113 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,744,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $668,252,000 after purchasing an additional 249,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 37.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,978,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $569,624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366,723 shares in the last quarter. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of AT&T opened at $31.10 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.04 and a 1 year high of $39.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $191.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.42.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.02). AT&T had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $38.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.57%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Moffett Nathanson lowered AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Hilliard Lyons lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, HSBC raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.90 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.68.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

Further Reading: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.