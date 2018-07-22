Atria Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 7,423 AdvisorShares Sage Core Reserves ETF (HOLD)

Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Sage Core Reserves ETF (NYSEARCA:HOLD) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 7,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Sage Core Reserves ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter.

Get AdvisorShares Sage Core Reserves ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA HOLD opened at $99.26 on Friday. AdvisorShares Sage Core Reserves ETF has a 1 year low of $99.03 and a 1 year high of $103.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1677 per share. This is a boost from AdvisorShares Sage Core Reserves ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 25th.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvisorShares Sage Core Reserves ETF (NYSEARCA:HOLD).

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Sage Core Reserves ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Sage Core Reserves ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.