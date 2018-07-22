Atlantic Capital (ACBI) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.05

News coverage about Atlantic Capital (NASDAQ:ACBI) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Atlantic Capital earned a media sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the bank an impact score of 45.1040326714442 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

ACBI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantic Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Sandler O’Neill set a $19.00 price target on Atlantic Capital and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Atlantic Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Get Atlantic Capital alerts:

Atlantic Capital opened at $19.65 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Atlantic Capital has a twelve month low of $15.20 and a twelve month high of $21.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $511.63 million, a PE ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 0.73.

Atlantic Capital (NASDAQ:ACBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Atlantic Capital had a positive return on equity of 4.92% and a negative net margin of 1.65%. The firm had revenue of $25.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.97 million. equities analysts forecast that Atlantic Capital will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James H. Graves sold 16,000 shares of Atlantic Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $334,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kurt A. Shreiner sold 2,500 shares of Atlantic Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $48,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,920 shares of company stock worth $577,102. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Capital Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company offers NOW, money market, savings, checking, time, Internet and brokered, and demand deposits; working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, letters of credit, installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.