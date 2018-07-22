Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $3.03 Million Holdings in Shaw Communications Inc Class B (SJR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in Shaw Communications Inc Class B (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 35.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,246 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Shaw Communications Inc Class B were worth $3,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Shaw Communications Inc Class B by 32.7% in the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 6,694 shares during the period. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. increased its position in shares of Shaw Communications Inc Class B by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 25,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shaw Communications Inc Class B by 22.2% in the first quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 35,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 6,373 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its position in shares of Shaw Communications Inc Class B by 336.3% in the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 40,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 31,035 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shaw Communications Inc Class B in the fourth quarter valued at about $792,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Shaw Communications Inc Class B alerts:

SJR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Shaw Communications Inc Class B and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of Shaw Communications Inc Class B from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shaw Communications Inc Class B from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Scotiabank raised shares of Shaw Communications Inc Class B from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Shaw Communications Inc Class B from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.20.

Shares of SJR opened at $20.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.65. Shaw Communications Inc Class B has a 1-year low of $18.50 and a 1-year high of $23.44.

Shaw Communications Inc Class B (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Shaw Communications Inc Class B had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. research analysts expect that Shaw Communications Inc Class B will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0743 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 12th. Shaw Communications Inc Class B’s payout ratio is 107.14%.

Shaw Communications Inc Class B Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a diversified communications company in North America. The company operates through Consumer, Business Network Services, and Wireless segments. The Consumer segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, Wi-Fi, phone, and satellite video services to residential customers.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shaw Communications Inc Class B (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B).

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Inc Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications Inc Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.