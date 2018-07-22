Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $2.54 Million Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 234.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 32,134 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 373.1% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Santori & Peters Inc. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

BMY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $58.00 price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. UBS Group downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.83.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb opened at $56.71 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm has a market cap of $92.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12-month low of $49.96 and a 12-month high of $70.05.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 37.56% and a net margin of 4.37%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.16%.

In related news, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal bought 4,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.40 per share, with a total value of $249,948.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,614.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in various therapeutic classes, such as oncology; cardiovascular; immunoscience; and virology, including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.

Further Reading: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.