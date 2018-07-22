Aquantia (AQ) Now Covered by Northland Securities

Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Aquantia (NYSE:AQ) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Aquantia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.08.

Shares of Aquantia opened at $13.44 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The firm has a market cap of $453.08 million and a P/E ratio of -28.00. Aquantia has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $18.49.

Aquantia (NYSE:AQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $28.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.67 million. analysts anticipate that Aquantia will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aquantia

Aquantia Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets advanced high-speed communication integrated circuits for Ethernet connectivity in the data center, enterprise infrastructure, and access markets worldwide. Its products include corporate and cloud data center products; enterprise infrastructure products; and access products, such as client connectivity and carrier access.

