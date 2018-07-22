Aptiv (APTV) Rating Reiterated by Cowen

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Cowen in a research report issued on Friday. They currently have a $109.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on APTV. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Longbow Research set a $110.00 target price on shares of Aptiv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

Shares of Aptiv opened at $92.94 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.55. Aptiv has a 52-week low of $73.07 and a 52-week high of $103.23.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 44.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark P. Frissora sold 7,826 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.59, for a total transaction of $802,869.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 272.6% in the first quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Neumann Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions; and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

