Approach Resources Inc. (AREX) Expected to Post Q2 2018 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share

Approach Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:AREX) – Analysts at Imperial Capital decreased their Q2 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Approach Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 18th. Imperial Capital analyst I. Haas now forecasts that the energy company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.07). Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Approach Resources’ FY2018 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. KLR Group cut shares of Approach Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Approach Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Approach Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Approach Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Approach Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.05.

Approach Resources opened at $2.43 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a market cap of $233.73 million, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 2.80. Approach Resources has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $4.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Approach Resources (NASDAQ:AREX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $28.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.15 million. Approach Resources had a negative return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 19.45%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AREX. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Approach Resources by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 7,573,403 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,767,000 after acquiring an additional 848,180 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Approach Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Approach Resources by 497.7% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 109,406 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 91,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Approach Resources by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,370,162 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,975,000 after acquiring an additional 67,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Approach Resources by 145.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 98,569 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 58,371 shares during the last quarter. 28.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Approach Resources Company Profile

Approach Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and gas reserves in the United States. The company's properties are primarily located in the Permian Basin in west Texas. It also owns interests in east Texas Basin.

