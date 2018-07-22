Approach Resources (AREX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Approach Resources (NASDAQ:AREX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Approach Resources Inc. is an independent energy company engaged in the exploration, development, exploitation, production and acquisition of unconventional natural gas and oil properties onshore in the United States and Western Canada. The Company focuses its growth efforts primarily on finding and developing natural gas reserves in known tight gas sands and shale areas. The Company currently operates in Texas, New Mexico and Kentucky and has a non-operating interest in Western Canada. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AREX. BidaskClub upgraded Approach Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Approach Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, KLR Group lowered Approach Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.05.

Shares of Approach Resources opened at $2.43 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm has a market cap of $233.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 2.80. Approach Resources has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Approach Resources (NASDAQ:AREX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $28.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.15 million. Approach Resources had a net margin of 19.45% and a negative return on equity of 5.10%. research analysts anticipate that Approach Resources will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AREX. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Approach Resources by 163.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,339 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 34,939 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Approach Resources by 437.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 65,090 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 52,990 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Approach Resources in the 1st quarter worth $268,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Approach Resources by 497.7% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 109,406 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 91,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Approach Resources by 145.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 98,569 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 58,371 shares in the last quarter. 28.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Approach Resources

Approach Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and gas reserves in the United States. The company's properties are primarily located in the Permian Basin in west Texas. It also owns interests in east Texas Basin.

