APIS Trading 48.1% Higher This Week (APIS)

APIS (CURRENCY:APIS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 22nd. One APIS token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Bit-Z. During the last seven days, APIS has traded up 48.1% against the dollar. APIS has a market capitalization of $28.70 million and approximately $22.96 million worth of APIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006005 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003897 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013188 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013089 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000471 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.17 or 0.00448040 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00161235 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00023881 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00015571 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000971 BTC.

APIS Token Profile

APIS’s total supply is 9,520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,416,350,572 tokens. The official message board for APIS is medium.com/apisplatform . The official website for APIS is apisplatform.io . APIS’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official

APIS Token Trading

APIS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APIS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

