Aon PLC (AON) Holdings Trimmed by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,886 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in AON were worth $15,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 132,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,654,000 after acquiring an additional 24,595 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 9,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 26,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Timber Hill LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 40,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of AON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AON from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $143.00 price objective on shares of AON and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of AON from $166.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.67.

In other AON news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total transaction of $140,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AON opened at $146.16 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a market cap of $35.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.03. Aon PLC has a 52-week low of $130.87 and a 52-week high of $152.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. AON had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 39.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. equities analysts expect that Aon PLC will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aon plc provides risk management services, insurance and reinsurance brokerage, and human resource consulting and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Risk Solutions and HR Solutions. The Risk Solutions segment offers retail brokerage services, including affinity products, managing general underwriting, placement, captive management services, and data and analytics; risk management solutions for property liability, general liability, professional liability, directors' and officers' liability, transaction liability, cyber liability, workers' compensation, and various healthcare products; and health and benefits consulting services comprising structuring, funding, and administering employee benefit programs.

