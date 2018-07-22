ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH (NLY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH (NYSE:NLY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NLY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. ValuEngine cut ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd.

Get ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH alerts:

Shares of NYSE NLY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.50. 4,860,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,517,254. The stock has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.04. ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $12.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02.

ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $512.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.17 million. ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 99.62%. The business’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. analysts predict that ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.43%. ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH’s dividend payout ratio is 98.36%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 993,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,817,000 after purchasing an additional 24,492 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH in the fourth quarter worth about $10,021,000. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new stake in ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd increased its position in ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 576,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,857,000 after purchasing an additional 196,500 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH by 756.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 146,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 129,790 shares during the period. 57.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

See Also: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.