Animecoin (ANI) Price Reaches $0.0071 on Top Exchanges

Animecoin (CURRENCY:ANI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. Animecoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and $220.00 worth of Animecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Animecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Animecoin has traded up 11.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Animecoin alerts:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000805 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00011700 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000026 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Animecoin Profile

Animecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 21st, 2017. The Reddit community for Animecoin is /r/animecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Animecoin’s official website is anime-coin.com . Animecoin’s official Twitter account is @anicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Animecoin Coin Trading

Animecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Animecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Animecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Animecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Animecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Animecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.