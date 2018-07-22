Analyzing Qudian (QD) and Green Dot (GDOT)

Green Dot (NYSE: GDOT) and Qudian (NYSE:QD) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.8% of Green Dot shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.5% of Qudian shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of Green Dot shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Green Dot and Qudian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Dot 12.10% 14.21% 5.22% Qudian N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Green Dot and Qudian, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Dot 0 5 8 0 2.62 Qudian 0 2 5 0 2.71

Green Dot presently has a consensus price target of $70.17, indicating a potential downside of 14.13%. Qudian has a consensus price target of $17.33, indicating a potential upside of 129.58%. Given Qudian’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Qudian is more favorable than Green Dot.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Green Dot and Qudian’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Dot $890.15 million 4.77 $85.88 million $1.58 51.72 Qudian $733.96 million 3.40 $332.67 million $1.09 6.93

Qudian has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Green Dot. Qudian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Green Dot, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Green Dot beats Qudian on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pro-consumer bank holding company that provides personal banking for the masses. It operates through two segments, Account Services and Processing, and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit as account programs, such reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer checking accounts, small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services. It also provides swipe reload system for crediting cash onto an enabled payment card by swiping the payment card at the point of sale through Green Dot Network; MoneyPak, a product that allows a consumer to add funds to accounts; and e-cash remittance, a service that allows a consumer to transfer funds to a smartphone, as well as offers disbursement services through Simply Paid platform. The company, through its subsidiary, Green Dot Bank, provides prepaid cards, debit cards, checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, consumer cash processing services, wage disbursements, and tax refund processing services, as well as issuing, settlement, and capital management services. In addition, it offers mobile banking, loan disbursement accounts, mobile P2P, money transfer, instant payment, and processing and settlement services. It markets and sells its products and services through approximately 100,000 retail stores, various direct-to-consumer Websites, thousands of tax preparation offices, and various apps available in the 2 app stores, as well as distributes through various enterprise-scale ?Banking as a Service' partnerships, and Green Dot, a banking franchise in the United States. The company was formerly known as Next Estate Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Green Dot Corporation in October 2005. Green Dot Corporation was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

Qudian Company Profile

Qudian Inc. provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers cash credit products, such as cash short-term unsecured lines of credit, which are distributed in digital form; and merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis, as well as budget auto financing products. Qudian Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

