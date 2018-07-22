Analyzing K12 (LRN) and China Online Education Group (COE)

K12 (NYSE: LRN) and China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares K12 and China Online Education Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio K12 $888.52 million 0.78 $450,000.00 $0.45 37.60 China Online Education Group $130.33 million 1.57 -$89.27 million N/A N/A

K12 has higher revenue and earnings than China Online Education Group.

Profitability

This table compares K12 and China Online Education Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets K12 1.32% 3.75% 2.90% China Online Education Group -57.91% N/A -68.57%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.9% of K12 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.5% of China Online Education Group shares are held by institutional investors. 18.3% of K12 shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

K12 has a beta of -0.08, meaning that its stock price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Online Education Group has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for K12 and China Online Education Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score K12 0 0 2 0 3.00 China Online Education Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

K12 currently has a consensus price target of $20.50, indicating a potential upside of 21.16%. Given K12’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe K12 is more favorable than China Online Education Group.

Summary

K12 beats China Online Education Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About K12

K12 Inc., a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. It manages virtual and blended public schools. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions; full-time virtual and blended programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners. In addition, it provides FuelEd suite of offerings, such as K12 curriculum, FuelEd online courses, and FuelEd anywhere learning systems; and PEAK, a proprietary software system designed to manage in a single-user interface, multiple, and independent online school-based functions. Further, the company operates online private schools, including The K12 International Academy, the George Washington University Online High School, and the Keystone School. Additionally, it provides access to the online lessons and curriculum through proprietary learning management system; learning kits; student computers; and management, technology, and educational services. The company sells individual online courses directly to families who desire to educate their children outside of the traditional public school system or to supplement their child's existing public school education without the aid of an online teacher. K12 Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

About China Online Education Group

China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China and the Philippines. It operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take one-on-one live interactive English lessons with international foreign teachers. The company's flagship courses include Classic English and Classic English Junior for the development of English communication skills. It also offers 17 specialty courses, such as Business English, IELTS Speaking, Free-talk, Interview English, Travel English, Daily English, and others for situation-based English education and test preparation needs. China Online Education Group was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

