Analyzing Dolphin Entertainment (DLPN) and H & R Block (HRB)

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ: DLPN) and H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Dolphin Entertainment and H & R Block’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dolphin Entertainment 10.04% 69.79% 5.71% H & R Block 19.40% -269.22% 26.25%

This table compares Dolphin Entertainment and H & R Block’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dolphin Entertainment $22.41 million 1.52 $6.91 million ($0.20) -15.45 H & R Block $3.16 billion 1.62 $613.14 million $2.98 8.19

H & R Block has higher revenue and earnings than Dolphin Entertainment. Dolphin Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than H & R Block, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.2% of Dolphin Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.3% of H & R Block shares are held by institutional investors. 31.0% of Dolphin Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of H & R Block shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

H & R Block pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Dolphin Entertainment does not pay a dividend. H & R Block pays out 33.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. H & R Block has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Dolphin Entertainment and H & R Block, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dolphin Entertainment 0 0 1 0 3.00 H & R Block 1 5 2 0 2.13

Dolphin Entertainment currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 94.17%. H & R Block has a consensus price target of $25.81, suggesting a potential upside of 5.79%. Given Dolphin Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Dolphin Entertainment is more favorable than H & R Block.

Volatility and Risk

Dolphin Entertainment has a beta of 10.71, suggesting that its share price is 971% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, H & R Block has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

H & R Block beats Dolphin Entertainment on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dolphin Entertainment Company Profile

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. produces and distributes online digital content in the United States. The company operates as a content producer of motion pictures, as well as produces Web series and feature films. In addition, it operates an entertainment public relations agency, which offers talent, marketing, and strategic communications services, as well as brand and digital marketing services. The company was formerly known as Dolphin Digital Media, Inc. and changed its name to Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. in July 2017. Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

H & R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including preparation of federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing. In addition, the company develops and offers applications for mobile devices, which offer tax return preparation solutions and related services and products. Further, it provides refund transfers, H&R Block Emerald Advance lines of credit, H&R Block Emerald Prepaid MasterCard, Peace of Mind Extended Service Plan, Tax Identity Shield, and refund advance loans; POM, an Instant Cash Back refund option; and H&R Block Pay with Refund option. H&R Block, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

