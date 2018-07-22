Analysts Set William Hill plc (WMH) PT at $324.60

William Hill plc (LON:WMH) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 324.60 ($4.30).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of William Hill in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 305 ($4.04) price target on shares of William Hill in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on William Hill from GBX 290 ($3.84) to GBX 310 ($4.10) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of William Hill in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of William Hill in a research report on Friday, May 18th.

William Hill traded up GBX 0.10 ($0.00), reaching GBX 297 ($3.93), on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The stock had a trading volume of 3,804,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,380,000. William Hill has a fifty-two week low of GBX 239.10 ($3.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 345 ($4.57).

William Hill PLC provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US, Australia, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices that offer various betting and gaming services, including horseracing, greyhound racing, football betting, virtual racing, numbers betting, and other services.

