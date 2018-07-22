Analysts Set Deere & Company (DE) PT at $181.39

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-five brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $180.92.

Several brokerages have commented on DE. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $185.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. OTR Global lowered shares of Deere & Company to a “$139.21” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. 66.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DE traded down $3.13 on Friday, hitting $137.17. 2,832,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,322,011. The firm has a market cap of $44.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.83. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $112.87 and a twelve month high of $175.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 5.46%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.32%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes agriculture and turf, and construction and forestry equipment worldwide. The company's Agriculture and Turf segment provides agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; related harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, and nutrient management and soil preparation machinery.

