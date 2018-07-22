Analysts Set $0.40 Price Target for OHR Pharmaceutical Inc (OHRP)

OHR Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:OHRP) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $0.40 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned OHR Pharmaceutical an industry rank of 154 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of OHR Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

OHRP stock opened at $0.20 on Thursday. OHR Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $2.18.

OHR Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:OHRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in OHR Pharmaceutical stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in OHR Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:OHRP) by 33.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,050,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.87% of OHR Pharmaceutical worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

OHR Pharmaceutical Company Profile

OHR Pharmaceutical, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of ophthalmic diseases. Its lead clinical program is topical Squalamine, a small molecule anti-angiogenic drug, which could provide a non-invasive therapy to enhance vision outcomes.

