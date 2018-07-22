Analysts Expect TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (TRTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $35.27 Million

Brokerages predict that TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX) will announce $35.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for TPG RE Finance Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $36.31 million and the lowest is $34.50 million. TPG RE Finance Trust reported sales of $32.35 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust will report full year sales of $142.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $139.40 million to $147.34 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $161.69 million per share, with estimates ranging from $150.60 million to $178.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TPG RE Finance Trust.

Get TPG RE Finance Trust alerts:

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). TPG RE Finance Trust had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 45.22%. The firm had revenue of $33.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRTX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research report on Monday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 253,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 136,649 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC grew its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 68,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 6,554 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $624,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 13,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 7,182 shares during the last quarter. 40.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TPG RE Finance Trust opened at $20.58 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 12-month low of $18.22 and a 12-month high of $21.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.83. The company has a current ratio of 14.77, a quick ratio of 14.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 25th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.36%. This is an increase from TPG RE Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is presently 98.85%.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

Featured Story: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TPG RE Finance Trust (TRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.