Analysts Expect PCM Inc (PCMI) to Announce $0.55 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect PCM Inc (NASDAQ:PCMI) to report $0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for PCM’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the lowest is $0.51. PCM reported earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that PCM will report full year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.20 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PCM.

PCM (NASDAQ:PCMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $542.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.35 million. PCM had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 0.08%.

PCMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered PCM from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered PCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.67.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCMI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PCM by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 37,342 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in PCM by 103.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 73,519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 37,419 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in PCM by 1,564.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 38,373 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in PCM by 137.7% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,005 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 19,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in PCM by 49.9% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 21,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCM traded down $0.45, reaching $16.60, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 77,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,836. The firm has a market cap of $197.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.59. PCM has a 52 week low of $6.90 and a 52 week high of $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

PCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-vendor provider of technology products and solutions in the United States and the rest of Europe. The company operates through four segments: Commercial, Public Sector, Canada, and United Kingdom. It primarily sells device products, servers, storage products, network products, printers, and related accessories and devices.

