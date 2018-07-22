Analysts Expect NanoString Technologies Inc (NSTG) to Announce -$0.71 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) will announce ($0.71) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for NanoString Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.70) and the lowest is ($0.74). NanoString Technologies posted earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 255%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will report full year earnings of ($2.72) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.88) to ($2.56). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.73) to ($1.88). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow NanoString Technologies.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.01. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.62% and a negative return on equity of 108.29%. The firm had revenue of $23.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.48 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NSTG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 25,632 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 205,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 108,566 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 384.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 76,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 60,587 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 200,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 79,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 36,134 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NanoString Technologies opened at $12.21 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $314.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 0.80. NanoString Technologies has a 52-week low of $5.87 and a 52-week high of $16.75.

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

