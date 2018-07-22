Analysts Expect Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc (CNAT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.06 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNAT) will report sales of $9.06 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Conatus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.88 million and the highest is $10.64 million. Conatus Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $10.01 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Conatus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $40.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $34.25 million to $47.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $55.77 million per share, with estimates ranging from $34.00 million to $85.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Conatus Pharmaceuticals.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). The business had revenue of $9.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 million. Conatus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 49.30% and a negative return on equity of 64.30%.

CNAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals to $4.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Oppenheimer set a $14.00 price target on shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Conatus Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 216,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 48,063 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $643,000. MPM Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. MPM Asset Management LLC now owns 2,464,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,468,000 after purchasing an additional 363,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 429,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 89,179 shares during the last quarter. 40.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals opened at $4.41 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $132.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.29. Conatus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.22 and a 52-week high of $7.95.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for the treatment of liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response; for patients with portal hypertension; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for liver function.

