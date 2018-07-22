Analysts Expect Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.44 Billion

Brokerages expect Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to post sales of $4.44 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Applied Materials’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.45 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.43 billion. Applied Materials reported sales of $3.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials will report full-year sales of $17.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.34 billion to $17.74 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $18.30 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $16.64 billion to $19.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Applied Materials.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 51.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMAT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Vetr cut shares of Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.08 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.72.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,112,124 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,232,597,000 after purchasing an additional 7,222,175 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,550,308 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $586,702,000 after buying an additional 144,093 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 8,151,015 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $453,279,000 after buying an additional 1,501,992 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 6,835,353 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $315,725,000 after buying an additional 1,751,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,764,046 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $376,148,000 after buying an additional 344,000 shares during the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials traded up $0.09, reaching $46.76, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 7,777,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,841,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Applied Materials has a 1 year low of $41.94 and a 1 year high of $62.40. The stock has a market cap of $47.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.62%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells a range of manufacturing equipment used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

