Analysts Expect Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (AXAS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.30 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS) will announce $34.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Abraxas Petroleum’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $32.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $37.00 million. Abraxas Petroleum posted sales of $13.15 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 160.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abraxas Petroleum will report full-year sales of $168.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $155.00 million to $182.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $197.17 million per share, with estimates ranging from $188.00 million to $203.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Abraxas Petroleum.

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Abraxas Petroleum had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The firm had revenue of $40.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.00 million.

AXAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $5.00 price target on shares of Abraxas Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abraxas Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.35.

Abraxas Petroleum traded down $0.11, hitting $2.76, during midday trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. 1,371,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,385,717. Abraxas Petroleum has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $459.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXAS. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Abraxas Petroleum by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 446,488 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 75,826 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Abraxas Petroleum by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,925,084 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,876,000 after acquiring an additional 105,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Abraxas Petroleum by 251.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 612,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 437,700 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans grew its holdings in Abraxas Petroleum by 71,517.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 501,321 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 500,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Abraxas Petroleum by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 346,269 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 178,495 shares in the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abraxas Petroleum Company Profile

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

