Analysts Anticipate Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA (TGS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Analysts expect that Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA (NYSE:TGS) will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Transportadora de Gas del Sur’s earnings. Transportadora de Gas del Sur posted earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will report full year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.52 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Transportadora de Gas del Sur.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The business had revenue of $251.89 million for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TGS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $26.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. Newfoundland Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 561.4% during the 1st quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 227,752 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,632,000 after acquiring an additional 193,317 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 254.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 113,212 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 81,307 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 177,803 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 64,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prince Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 1st quarter worth about $3,791,000. 9.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGS stock opened at $14.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.71. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 52-week low of $11.76 and a 52-week high of $24.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.18.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquids Production and Commercialization, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,706 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

