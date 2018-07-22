Analysts Anticipate Taylor Morrison Home Corp (TMHC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $912.09 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) will announce sales of $912.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $888.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $934.79 million. Taylor Morrison Home posted sales of $908.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will report full year sales of $4.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.10 billion to $4.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.70 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $4.50 billion to $5.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Taylor Morrison Home.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $752.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.62 million. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TMHC shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 price objective on Taylor Morrison Home and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.14.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the second quarter worth $144,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 5.5% in the second quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 54,698 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter worth $1,336,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 83.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 201,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,681,000 after purchasing an additional 91,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 34.7% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home opened at $21.13 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12 month low of $19.66 and a 12 month high of $28.42.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.