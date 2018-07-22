Analysts Anticipate Oceaneering International (OII) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $446.39 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) will report sales of $446.39 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Oceaneering International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $458.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $429.20 million. Oceaneering International reported sales of $515.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Oceaneering International will report full year sales of $1.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.98 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Oceaneering International.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.08). Oceaneering International had a net margin of 6.60% and a negative return on equity of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $416.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Barclays set a $20.00 price target on Oceaneering International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Oceaneering International from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.36.

OII traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,001,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,841. Oceaneering International has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $27.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -378.29 and a beta of 1.39.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 869.7% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 10,689 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

