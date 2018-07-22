Analysts Anticipate O2Micro International Limited (OIIM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.17 Million

Brokerages predict that O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) will report sales of $15.17 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for O2Micro International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.40 million and the lowest is $15.00 million. O2Micro International reported sales of $14.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that O2Micro International will report full-year sales of $63.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $63.10 million to $64.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $70.57 million per share, with estimates ranging from $68.70 million to $73.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover O2Micro International.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $14.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 million. O2Micro International had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 4.18%.

OIIM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised O2Micro International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised O2Micro International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd.

O2Micro International opened at $1.77 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a market cap of $46.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 0.05. O2Micro International has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $2.04.

O2Micro International Company Profile

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, Japan, Taiwan, Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provide select and switch functionality between power sources.

