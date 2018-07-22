Analysts Anticipate Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (VIVO) Will Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) to post $0.17 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Meridian Bioscience’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.17. Meridian Bioscience posted earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will report full year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Meridian Bioscience.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $56.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on VIVO shares. BidaskClub upgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. TheStreet upgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 29th.

NASDAQ VIVO remained flat at $$15.85 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,609. Meridian Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $13.35 and a fifty-two week high of $17.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $671.15 million, a P/E ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 0.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIVO. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 98,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 13,491 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,273,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,823,000 after acquiring an additional 97,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 696,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,744,000 after acquiring an additional 130,722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and viral diseases, respiratory and parasitic infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

