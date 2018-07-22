Analysts Anticipate ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH (ABR) to Announce $0.26 Earnings Per Share

ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH (NYSE:ABR) has received an average broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $9.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.26 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH an industry rank of 155 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

ABR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd.

In related news, Director Melvin F. Lazar acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.40 per share, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,009,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,280,000 after acquiring an additional 844,431 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH by 14.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,887,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,650,000 after acquiring an additional 242,154 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH during the first quarter worth $9,961,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH by 146.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,095,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,464,000 after acquiring an additional 651,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 633,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,472,000 after acquiring an additional 267,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH stock opened at $11.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 11.65 and a quick ratio of 11.65. ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH has a 52-week low of $7.88 and a 52-week high of $11.72. The firm has a market cap of $769.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.31.

ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH (NYSE:ABR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.20. ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 54.01%. The firm had revenue of $18.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.13 million. ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. It operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. The company primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

