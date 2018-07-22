Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Finds

News headlines about Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Amneal Pharmaceuticals earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the company an impact score of 46.6051608769333 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

AMRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Amneal Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

AMRX opened at $18.52 on Friday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $13.47 and a fifty-two week high of $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.94, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.20.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through Generic and Specialty Pharma divisions. The company's generics portfolio includes approximately 200 product families marketed in various dosage forms, such as solid oral doses comprising tablets, capsules, and powders; liquids; sterile injectables; nasal sprays; inhalation and respiratory products; ophthalmics; films; transdermal patches; and topicals, as well as soft gel, complex molecule, and drug-device combinations.

