Amgen, Inc. (AMGN) Stake Boosted by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,620 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $14,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 27,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,068,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group increased its position in shares of Amgen by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 2,603 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 3,985 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Wayne Hummer Investments L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Wayne Hummer Investments L.L.C. now owns 2,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 41,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,115,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen opened at $190.49 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $126.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.38. Amgen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.31 and a 1-year high of $201.23.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 35.80% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.15 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 13.67 EPS for the current year.

AMGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 24th. ValuEngine lowered Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on Amgen from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Amgen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.98.

In related news, EVP Sean E. Harper sold 1,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.71, for a total transaction of $298,457.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 4,575 shares of company stock worth $844,972 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The company's products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism (sHPT); and Aimovig for the prevention of migraine.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.