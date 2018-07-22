Amgen, Inc. (AMGN) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.52 Per Share

Analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) will post earnings per share of $3.52 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Amgen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.67. Amgen posted earnings of $3.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amgen will report full year earnings of $13.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.88 to $14.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $14.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.85 to $14.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Amgen.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.23. Amgen had a return on equity of 35.80% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

AMGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 24th. ValuEngine cut Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on Amgen from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Amgen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.98.

In other Amgen news, EVP Sean E. Harper sold 1,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.10, for a total value of $265,502.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,575 shares of company stock worth $844,972. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,110,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,407,552,000 after purchasing an additional 199,838 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,579,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $796,365,000 after purchasing an additional 661,745 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,028,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $686,827,000 after purchasing an additional 214,013 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,827,109 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $491,634,000 after purchasing an additional 12,715 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,299,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $399,830,000 after purchasing an additional 130,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Amgen opened at $190.49 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.88. Amgen has a 1-year low of $163.31 and a 1-year high of $201.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.38.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The company's products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism (sHPT); and Aimovig for the prevention of migraine.

