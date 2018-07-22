Amgen (AMGN) Cut to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AMGN. ValuEngine cut Amgen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amgen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on Amgen from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. TheStreet cut Amgen from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $204.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $195.98.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $190.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.38. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $163.31 and a fifty-two week high of $201.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.88.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 35.80% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.15 EPS. research analysts forecast that Amgen will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amgen news, EVP Sean E. Harper sold 1,525 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.27, for a total transaction of $281,011.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 4,575 shares of company stock valued at $844,972 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loeb Partners Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $696,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 23,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,252 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,565,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The company's products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism (sHPT); and Aimovig for the prevention of migraine.

